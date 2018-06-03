ICTA’s crackdown on profiteers in full swing

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) playing gooseberry with the city’s profiteers, fleecing people since beginning of Ramadan, fined 30 sellers for high rates and 03 food outlets for unhygienic food amounting to Rs 1,09,500.

Talking to APP, ICTA spokesperson informed, in an operation against profiteers Food Inspector, Raja Ashraf conducted price checking drive in G-10 and G-11 markets and checked 30 shops and imposed fines on the profiteers Rs 32,000 for overcharging food items and not displaying the rate list.

Assistant Commissioner ( Shalimar) conducted price checking operation in G-11 chaudhry market and visited 35 shops and fined the profiteers of Rs 40,000, he added.

Deputy Director Foods, Muhammad Afzal conducting price inspection crackdown in I-10/3 market and fined the shopkeepers for overcharging of Rs 37,500. The spokesperson said inspecting teams also disposed of certain confiscated unhygienic food items. Sample of milk suspected of containing harmful chemical was also sent to the laboratory for checking.

The administration has directed all the shopkeepers to display the rate list of food items and warned them of stern action that would be taken against the violators. They were also directed to ensure the quality of food items.

A buyer Rehan Satti from G-9 market appreciated the administration for tightening noose around these profiteers who drop the price-hike bomb on public with the start of Ramadan. The fruit and vegetable vendors looted the public in the first ten days without anyone’s fear. He urged the authorities concerned to go with the same spirit until the end of the Ramadan.—APP

