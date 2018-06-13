ICTA seals 4 food outlets over unhygienic conditions

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration Food and Health Departments Tuesday sealed 04 food outlets for non-compliance with hygiene and sanitation rules.

Talking to APP ICTA’s spokesperson Khalid Ali said, the sealed shops were Imran Meat Shop, G-9 Markaz, Chinese restaurant in Jinnah Supper Market, Kabacha restaurant in Jinnah Supper Market, Chaat Shaat shop and Sheikh Chicken shop in Rawat.

The food and health teams also submitted challans against 42 food outlets in the court for violation of food safety laws, he added.

Khalid said the teams carried out 201 inspections of food outlets during last week and issued notices to the 28 food outlets for failing to comply with hygiene rules adding 05 dozen unhygienic Samosa and 18 liter non-branded ketch up also confiscated.

On the other hand, the citizens of federal capital demanded of the quarters concerned to expedite their campaign against open sale of reused and leftover unhealthy food items being witnessed in several markets during holy month of Ramadan.

They were of the view that if they continue to sale such outdated food stuff to the public it may lead to face the citizen with severe medical complications.

A citizen, Sikander Satti who was buying edible items for Iftar at Sitara Market said the public was forced to purchase fritters and outdated pakoras and samosas which were fried in repeated oil from markets as these items were served as favorite items on Iftar’ s dining table.

He urged the authorities concerned to look into matter so that public could save from such health hazardous practices.

Majeed Mengal, another buyer from Sector I-9 /4 said “Yesterday I bought ‘Pakoras’ from one of the shop in market that was reused stuff and for which my son had to suffer from gastro disease. The humiliation does not end there as I had to approach the hospital at late night for the wash of his stomach,” he added.

Shadab Ali, a resident of Sector G-13/4 said “Almost majority shopkeepers of this sector were selling primitive ‘samosas’ and ‘pakoras’ without taking care of health of citizens. They were selling germ-infested leftover food to the citizen rather disposing off such food which was causing harmful effects on the health of locals”.

He said these shopkeepers store leftover cooked food in the refrigerator for several days and then put up for sale which carries several types of bacteria.—APP

