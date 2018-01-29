ICT teams impose fine on profiteers

The checking teams of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, formed to check prices fruits and vegetables and display of rate list at shops, have imposed Rs.16,15,300 fine on profiteers during last three months.

The raiding teams, comprising Assistant Commissioners/Magistrates, have been constituted to check prices and are imposing fines on those involved in overcharging under Price Control Act-1977. Official sources on Sunday said steps have been taken to check increasing prices of vegetables and edible items and these included establishment of Market Committee under agriculture produce markets Ordinance 2011 to regulate functioning of fruit/vegetable market.

The Market Committee is monitoring auction of consumer items and checking whole sale prices while meetings are held with traders under chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner to persuade them for filing the gap between demand and supply. The meeting of district Price Control Committee also held regularly to review and fix prices of consumer items like pulses, meat, milk etc.

The sources said Market Committee is pursuing traders to bring maximum vegetables for auction in order to frustrate the profiteering of any kind.—APP

