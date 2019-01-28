ICT police’s better strategy ensures decrease in crimes

The better strategy adopted by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police is bearing fruits as crimes under heads of car and motorcycle theft, robbery, kidnapping and murder have witnessed a decrease during year 2018 as compared to previous year.

A comparative statistics of crimes issued by Interior Division showed that during year 2018 there was a considerable decrease in above mentioned crimes as incidents of car theft reached 129 during 2018 as compared to 156 in 2017, showing 27 decrease while incidents of motorcycle theft reached 236 during 2018 as compared to 257 in 2017, showing 21 per cent decrease.

Similarly, robbery incidents reached 403 during 2018 as compared to 427 in 2017, showing 24 % decrease, kidnapping incidents reached 99 during 2018 as compared to 122 in 2017, showing 21 % decrease, murder incidents reached 85 during 2018 as compared to 105 in 2017, showing 20 % decrease and dacoity incidents reached 28 during 2018 as compared to 39 in 2017, showing 11 % decrease.

The incidents of narcotics have witnessed an increase during 2018 and reached 1418 as compared to 907 during 2017 while incidents of illegal arms reached 1072 during 2018 as compared to 727 in 2017.

When contacted, official sources on Sunday said prompt action has been taken against illegal arms and narcotics dealers.

Furthermore, the ICT Police have also taken some steps to curb crimes within Federal Capital and these included identification of crime pockets, crime cluster analysis, establishment of nakas and database (survey of katchi abadis).

The other measures adopted included intelligence based policing, combing/search operations, random checking of guest houses/hotels/motels, general hold-ups (surprise checking), survey of rented accommodations, illegal settlements and deeni madaris, patrolling, surveillance of suspected elements, data proofing of released prisoners and monitoring through safe city cameras. —APP

