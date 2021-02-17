ICT police formulates night patrolling plan

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday finalized a patrolling plan to combat crimes during night time.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar has devised the plan, following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman to reduce house bulgaries and auto theft incidents in night hours, said a news release.

As per plan SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Additional SHOs and other officers will patrol in their respective areas in two shifts from 08 pm to 12am and from 12am to 08am.

Ploce pickets would be erected at entry and exit points of residential areas to search the suspects persons and vehicles.

Each SP, ASP DSP and Zonal Incharge will visit four police stations and ensure the deployment of important Guards and night staff.

In an emergency situation, the concerned SP will call SDPO, patrolling officers on the incident place and will generate a comprehensive report.

The DIG (Operations) has appealed the citizens to cooperate with police personnel to improve law and order in the city, news release quoted DIG as saying.