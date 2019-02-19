ICT Police a success story on VVIP visit to Pakistan: IGP

On the explicit directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, a comprehensive security plan was issued and around 3500 police personnel were deployed during the visit of his Highness Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Suleman. The efforts were well-planned and coordinated with other law enforcement agencies. On account of this collaborated mechanism, the visit of his Highness Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Suleman went very smoothly.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan along with his senior police officers team kept visiting the route of the VVIP, briefed the police officers and Jawans deployed on duty and boosted their morale. Search and combing operations were also carried out before this visit in the whole city. Checking at entry/exit points was also beefed up.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) also issued a well-coordinated traffic plan which resulted in traffic flow in and around Islamabad. Citizens were also guided about routes via ITP FM 92.4. Due to this well-planned and well-coordinated security and traffic plan, the visit of honorable guest concluded successfully.

On this auspicious occasion IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan congratulated his command staff DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, S SP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed in particular while officers/Jawans of ICT police in general.

The IGP lauded the fool proof security arrangements provided by all wings (Operations Division, Traffic Division, logistics Division, CTF, Special Branch, and Security Division) of ICT Police as a whole.—INP

