IC&T minister meets women delegation

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The maiden meeting of the caretaker Minister IC&T Mian Anjum Nisar was held at new Minister Block’s Office, here on Tuesday with the delegation of Women of LCCI. The delegation welcomed the provincial minister and congratulated him over new responsibilities.

The Minister thanked to the delegation and appraised the role of women in the progress of the country. Delegation briefed about problems faced by Chamber and requested to the Minister for fully support.

They told to the Minister that Chamber had bought place near Expo centre Lahore for the building of Chamber but some non-issues rose due to departmental negligence. They also requested to the Minister for fully support for an Exhibition is going to be held in Expo Lahore on September 2018 and also Export Development Funds needed.

The Minister assured to the delegation that Industries department will provide full support to encourage Chamber and all legal issues will be solved at priority basis.