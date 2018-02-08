ICT inspected 4725 hotels, restaurants in four years

Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) conducted 4725 inspection of hotels and restaurants from the year 2013 to 2017 with the aim to ensure healthy food to the citizens.

According to Food Department of ICT, seven persons were arrested and sent to judicial lock up while fine of Rs 8,234,000 was imposed by the courts and the Food Department during this period.

The administration took action against the hotels for selling substandard food items and for cooking food in unhygienic kitchen and premises. During this period 288 samples were taken, 780 challans were submitted in the courts, 4950 unhygienic and filthy utensils were confiscated and destroyed. As many as 160 hotels were also completely sealed due to unhygienic food while 58 FIRs were lodged against the hotels.

The ICT administration inspects hotels and food outlets through checking teams consisting of officials of Health Department, Food Department and Livestock Department ICT under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners in their area of jurisdiction.—APP

Related