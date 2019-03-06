ICT & ICCI to promote Clean, Green Islamabad

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) have agreed for collaboration to promote clean and green Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat visited ICCI on Tuesday and discussed the possibilities of collaborating with ICCI for promoting clean and green Islamabad under the Prime Minister’s initiative of Clean and Green Pakistan Program.

Hamza Shafqat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked for planting 10 million trees in Islamabad and business community should come forward to achieve this target. He said ICT Administration has decided to eliminate the use of plastic bags for clean environment and urged that business community should cooperate by phasing out the usage of plastic bags.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the ICT Administration has nominated Sanitation Magistrates in Islamabad and business community should cooperate with them to ensure cleanliness in the federal capital. He agreed to give representative to ICCI and market associations in Price Control Committees. He said ICCI should hold monthly meetings with ICT Administration to resolve the issues of business community. He also assured to take measures for resolving the issues highlighted by the business community in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that close cooperation between ICCI and local administration was very important to resolve issues of business community with mutual efforts.

He stressed that ICCI should be given representation in Administration’s Market Committee to safeguard the interests of business community. Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that the ICCI and Market Associations should also be given representation in Price Control Committees of ICT Administration so that with joint efforts, prices in markets could be kept at reasonable level.—INP

