ICT hands over 85 kanals land to QAU

Islamabad District Administration (ICT) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) had handed over 85 kanal land to Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) so far in last week after removing encroachments from the land.

ICT in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched operation against illegal encroachments/constructions made on the land allocated to Quaid-i-Azam University land.

Talking to APP, CDA official said that operation was being carried out against the elements who have been occupying land allocated to the university illegally. —APP

