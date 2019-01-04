ICT Food Safety Act-2018 under consideration

The ICT Food Safety Act-2018, drafted by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration is under consideration stage of concerned Parliament Committee for endorsement.

The basic objective of the Bill is to keep effective check on provision of food items in envelops made of newspapers.

It is a fact that shopkeepers in Islamabad provide Samosas, Pakoras and Jalaibi in envelopes made of newspaper due to non-availability of any punishment in existing law i.e. Pure Food Ordinance, 1960.

However, ICT’s Health Department conducts regular visits of food outlets, bakeries, hotels, restaurants and samosas, pakoras shops etc to check standard and quality of food in Islamabad.

When contacted, official sources said no research study is available regarding cause of cancer by ink of newspapers, however,this practice may cause diseases including loose motion/diarrhea, vomiting, acute respiratory infection and hepatitis A & E type (jaundice).

The sources said prices of essential food items like roti, milk, yogurt, vegetable, fruits, meat, etc listed in schedule of Prices Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 are fixed by Islamabad Administration within its jurisdiction.

With regard to other eatable items (Non-essential ones) provided by restaurants, the sources said the law does not authorize Islamabad Administration to fix prices of edible items, served at the restaurants.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp