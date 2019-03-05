ICT collects Rs 0.3m fine under anti-littering drive

The district administration Islamabad Capital Territory ( ICT) has collected fine Rs 300,000 from violators under its campaign “Clean and Green Pakistan”.

In a bid to improve cleanliness of the federal capital and taking notice of the poor sanitation conditions, the chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamir Ali had conferred municipal magisterial powers on all assistant commissioners and authorized them to impose heavy fine on the citizens indulge in littering.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat Monday posted on ICT social media page saying that on the directions of Chief Commissioner, the city administration was gearing up more cleanliness drives throughout the city.

It added that residents should report violators to take appropriate action promptly. “It was the first time that heavy fines were imposed against littering”, the Deputy Commissioner said. He said in Bhara Kahu and other rural areas under ICT, restaurants dump their waste on green belts adding the administration has now started taking appropriate actions to protect the environment.

He claimed that the garbage has been disposed off from the areas of Express way, Khana Pul and Tramiri Chowk while other areas would be clean up soon. He said that ICT has asked the managers of private housing societies to ensure their responsibilities and serve the residents for keeping the societies clean.

The district administration has also involved Islamabad Traffic Police to make the campaign successful, adding that traffic wardens were directed to be vigilant, he said. He urged the citizens to act responsibly to keep the city clean to achieve better results and make the campaign a success.—APP

