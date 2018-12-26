ICT based system being introduced in SED

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that an organized and well designed information and communication technology based system is being introduced in the department to achieve the overall objectives in wake of hundred day agenda and to improve the service delivery.

While talking to a delegation of teachers and educational experts at his office here today, Murad Raas said that integrated management information system (IMIS) has been designed to achieve the targets of hundred day plan. Giving a detailed of the IMIS, he said that this is a web portal in which various facilities are provided for teachers, students and the general public.

Now teachers would be able to track the status of their applications, posting/transfer etc. Similarly, all the required data will be available for the general public and parents would also be able to find schools for their children in their areas. As SED is a huge department with a number of attached bodies, it is therefore imperative to bring all the details at one web portal where people could get their information with one click. It is hoped that this portal will benefit the people in a number of ways, he added. Murad Raas disclosed that Insaaf School Program is being launched from March 2019 to accommodate the rising number of intending students in their nearby government schools.

This would be a afternoon school program to cater to the needs of rising number of school going children and girls would be the primary beneficiary of this initiative as a government school would be available next door.

