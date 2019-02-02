ICT bans installing CNG cylinder underneath school van seats

The district administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in an efficient drive, has imposed completely ban for installing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cylinder underneath school van seats posing risks to the lives of students. According to a notification issued by ICT administration here, it has been observed during field checking that CNG cylinders have been installed under the seats in most of the school vans, which is not only dangerous but is also illegal under section 199/122 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965.

Special team has been deputed under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (ITP), in order to take timely action against those who have installed CNG cylinder under the seats.—APP

