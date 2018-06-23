ICT Appellate Tribunal to decide appeals by June 27

Judge of Islamabad High Court Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who has been appointed to act as Appellate Tribunal for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will hear and decide the appeals of candidates against rejection and acceptance of nomination papers by June 27.

As per the election schedule, the last date for filing appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers was June 22 while after decisions of ICT Appellate Tribunal on appeals, the revised list of candidates will be published on June 28.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by June 29 and the electoral body will announce the final list of candidates the same day. Electoral symbols will be issued to candidates on June 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the recommendations of the Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court had appointed Judge Islamabad High Court Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, to act as Appellate Tribunal for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for trial and disposal of appeals against the decisions of Returning Officers for rejecting or accepting of nomination papers pertaining to National Assembly constituencies for General seats of ICT as well as seats reserved for non-Muslims in the National Assembly.—APP

