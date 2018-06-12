ICT admin takes action against AC for excessive fining to vendors

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has taken strict action against assistant commissioner Industrial Area, Waseem Ahmed Khan on charging excessive fine to a poor fruit vendor at Karachi Company. Talking to APP, a senior ICT administration official requesting anonymity said the assistant commissioner was fining beyond his limits to the encroachers and profiteers. The administration had already received a few complaints against him in this regard, he added.

Noor Mohammad Jan, a fruit vendor at Karachi Company alleged that Waseem had imposed heavy fines to many fruit vendors in the market during the price inspection as he was charged Rs75,000.

To a question, the source said Noor was fined on profiteering but the amount imposed on him was unsatisfactory.—APP

