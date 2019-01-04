Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, in its road checking campaign Thursday fined Rs56,000 to those vehicles who have not paid their token tax during the required time period.
As per details provided by Excise and Taxation Department 135 vehicles were checked in the area of I-9 Islamabad.
During the drive, tinted glasses from 18 vehicles were also removed.—APP
ICT Admin fines to unpaid token tax vehicles
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, in its road checking campaign Thursday fined Rs56,000 to those vehicles who have not paid their token tax during the required time period.