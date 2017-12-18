ICT admin for curbing illegal fishing in Rawal Dam

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has ensured round-the-clock deployment of staff from Fisheries Department and Small Dam Organization for watch and ward and to curb illegal fishing in Rawal Dam.

The Rawal Dam is under administrative control of Small Dam Organization, Irrigation Department, Punjab and with regard to fish mortality, ICT administration registered an FIR in Secretariat Police Station in July this year against miscreants living around Rawal Dam and involved in illegal fishing. The people were involved in fish mortality. Official sources on Sunday said in light of above First Information Report (FIR), police had arrested some persons which were later acquitted by the court.—APP

