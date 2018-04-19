ICRU, private sector collaborate to resolve taxation issues

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Investment Climate Reform Unit (ICRU), Planning and Development, Punjab, held the first Task Force meeting, to address the taxation issues faced by the private sector in the province. The Task Force on Taxation Reforms is an extension of the Public Private Dialogue Council, formulated under the PPD mechanism of ICRU, and is one of the several critical decision undertaken during the 3rd PPD Council session chaired by Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman P&D Board upon request from the Private Sector.

The Taxation Reforms task force meeting was led by Mr. Bruno Olierhoek – President OICCI and CEO Nestle and Ms. MaleehaBangash, MD ICRU. Other private sector representatives and sector experts in attendance were Saquib Hussain Shirazi- CEO Atlas Honda; Almas Hyder–Chairman of the Board, Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd; Samir Ahmed- CEO Knightsbridge Capital; Dr. Ikram Ul Haq- Advocate Supreme Court & Chief Partner Huzaima & Ikram; Usman Khan, Adjunct Faculty at LUMS; Naeem Mohsin- Financial Controller, Atlas Honda Lahore; Hammad Zafar – Head of Taxation Nestle and representatives from Finance department Punjab.