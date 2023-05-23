ICR wins title of Islamabad club cricket League

Islamabad Club Reds (ICR) has clinched the title of Islamabad Club Cricket League by defeating Islamabad Club Blues by ten wickets here at Oval cricket ground Islamabad.

Majid Khan, the former captain of Pakistan cricket team was the chief guest of the final while former PCB chief operating officer Shafaqat Naghmi, Islamabad Club Cricket Committee senior member Zubair Nasir, Test cricketer Yasir Hameed and others dignities were also attended the concluding ceremony.

In the final, Islamabad Club Blues scored 175 runs for 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs thanks to Ashas Gill’s 89 and Raza Akram’s 25 runs, while Ahmed Taj dismissed 3 players by scoring 36 runs. In response, Islamabad Reds achieved the required target in 13th over with unbeatable opening partnership between Umer Kiyani and Salman Chaudhry of 176 runs.

Thanks to Umer Kayani’s who scored unbeatable century with 10 massive sixes and 6 fours in just 40 balls while Salman Chaudhry played innings of 72 runs. Umar Kayani was declared the player of the tournament along with the match of the match of the final.

Meanwhile speaking on the occasion Majid Khan has expressed concern over the decline in Test cricket matches and said that ICC’s first priority is Test cricket, but here the work is going backwards as T20 cricket is being played here as first priority and then ODI cricket. He said that the ICC had made a policy of playing three Test matches, but now the Test Championship matches are being reduced and there is going to be a series of one Test match series from next year.—INP