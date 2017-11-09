ICPAP silver jubilee celebration in Dubai

Dubai

Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Pakistan (A Professional wing of Pakistan Association Dubai) celebrate its 25th Anniversary in United Arab Emirates in its Annual Dinner at Four points by Sheraton @ Bur Dubai. The representatives of world renowned accounting institutions participated in Annual dinner to grace the occasion. The successful students were awarded with Associate membership by the President of the institute Dr. Majid Rashid and Director Mr Shoaib. H.E. Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni, (Guinness World Record Holder, Chairman Al Zarooni Foundation & Emirati after the Royal family UAE to be awarded twice with the Guinness World Record certificate) attend the ceremony as a Chief Guest. A formal presentation was given by a member of the institutes on value added tax implementation in UAE followed by the informative panel discussion and delicious dinner.—PR