Iconic Veteran Journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

He was the son of Hameed Nizami, the founder of the Nawa-i-Waqt Group of newspapers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan showed sincere condolences and prayers to the deceased’s family. “Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor, and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family.”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that he had a “long relationship” with Nizami.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the demise of Arif Nizami. I had a long relationship with him. His father Hameed Nizami and my grandfather Chaudhry Owais were companions in Tehreek-e-Pakistan. May God have mercy on the elders,” he tweeted.

عارف نظامی صاحب کی رحلت کا سن کر دل بجھ گیا ہے، ان سے طویل تعلق تھا، تحریک پاکستان میں ان کے والد حمید نظامی اور میرے دادا چوہدری اویس اور تایا چوہدری الطاف حسین ہمسفر تھے اسی تعلق سے ان سے وہی تعلق رہا جو خاندان کے بزرگوں سے ہوتا ہے خدا غریق رحمت کرے pic.twitter.com/AnUJFpUflZ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 21, 2021

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said he was disheartened to hear about Nizami’s death, adding that it was a “personal loss” for him.

معروف صحافی اور پبلشر عارف نظامی صاحب کی رحلت پرانتہائی دکھ ہوا۔ نوائے وقت گروپ کے نظامی خاندان سے پانچ دہائیوں سے ایک ذاتی تعلق ہے۔ عارف نظامی صاحب کی رحلت میرے لئے کسی بھی ذاتی نقصان سے کم نہیں۔ اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کو غریق رحمت کرے۔ ان کے لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا کرے۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 21, 2021

He left The Nation due to personal disagreements with his uncle, the late Majid Nizami who was the managing director and Chief Executive at the family-owned newspapers at that time, whereas Arif Nizami was a part-owner and a director of the company.

In 2010, he founded Pakistan Today newspaper and served as editor of the newspaper.

In 2013, he was made caretaker minister for Information and Postal Service.

In 2015, Arif Nizami became CEO of Channel 24. He was also the host of a political talk show “Debate News Analysis”. Arif Nizami is also known for previously hosting a current affairs show on Samaa TV. He was also a guest in 92 News Talk Show program “Ho Kya Raha Hai”.