Over the weekend, AAA Associates unveiled its most ambitious project to date – the AAA Octa 2 Karachi. This state-of-the-art development, located on the strategic M9 Karachi Motorway, was launched in a grand event including a dazzling array of celebrities from the entertainment industry. Celebrities included Mehvish Hayat, Mikal Zulfiqar, Faisal Qureshi, Bushra Ansari, Yunas Khan, Sheharyar Munwar, , Ijaz Aslam, Hira Mani, Shehroz Sabzwari, Jannat Mirza, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Nida Yasir, Syed Jibran, Muneeb Butt, Momal Sheikh and Fatima Hassan. The shows were hosted by Ayesha Omer, Syed Shafat, Amna Malik, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zainab Abbas and Dino.

The launching event had performances by Pakistan’s globally renowned names as Ali Azmat, Ahmed Jahanzaib, Hadia Hashmi, Aima Baig & Faisal Kapadia, were present on the occasion AAA Octa 2 Karachi brand Ambassador Shahid Khan Afridi was also spotted on both days.

Apart from the celebrities of tinsel town, it was attended by a diverse mix of people from all walks of life. The files were given to the nominees by their favourite actors who also interacted with the attendees at the event.