Iconic human rights activist IA Rehman passes away

Staff Reporter Lahore

Iconic human rights activist and former journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman, or commonly known as IA Rehman, breathed his last on Monday, confirmed his family.

Rehman was a columnist for the daily Dawn and was actively involved with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

The former journalist was born on September 1930 in Haryana which was then part of British India and now India.

Rehman was a distinguished Lahore-based journalist and had a career spanning over 65 years.

During his career, he had served as the editor-in-chief of the Pakistan Times from 1988-1990.

During the break up of East Pakistan, he was working as the managing editor of Urdu daily Azad.