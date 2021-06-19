Icon-86 to be Bahria Town’s ideal business and residential plan

The Progressive Real Estate & Builders has launched a beautiful business and residential plan, Icon-86, in Jinnah Avenue ofBahria Town.

The event held on Friday in this regard was graced by renowned artist Shabir Jan and other personalities from various walks of life.

CEO Progressive Real Estate & Builder Farhan Faisal in his address said that Icon-86 will be the best business and residential project on the beautiful location of Jinnah Avenue.

“It is being built according to the wishes of the people. Icon 86 is a great project for the bright future of the people in the tranquil environment of Bahria Town.”

Vice Chairman Bahria Town Director Sales and Marketing Bilal Talib said that there is no better project in Jinnah Avenue than this.

GM Marketing Bahria Town Yasir Hussain said that Progressive Real Estate and Builders understands the demand and aspirations of the people according to which they prepare projects. “This is the guarantee of their success.”

Director Sales and Manager Progressive Real Estate and Builder IsrarLakho saidIcon-86 is the dream of the people in Bahria Town.

At the end, prayers were offered for success. The comparing of the opening ceremony was performed by renowned anchor Dr. Rafia.