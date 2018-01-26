ICJ instructs India to reply by April 17

Kulbhushan case

News Desk

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has instructed India to submit its reply in the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, convicted by a Pakistani military court, by April 17.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan by security forces and tried, convicted and sentenced to death by a military court on charges of espionage and his involvement in subversive activities.

Pakistan had allowed Kulbhushan’s wife and mother to meet him on Dceember 25. There was some metal thing hidden in the shoes of Kulbushan’s wife when she entered Pakistan, Pakistan’s Foreign Office had said, adding she was given another pair of shoes to put on before she was allowed to meet her husband.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Office, the shoes of Chetankul Jadhav were taken from her as Pakistani authorities suspected there was something fixed in them. They were kept for investigation purpose. Meanwhile, all her belongings including jewellery were returned to her, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a statement.

The probe is in progress in order to ascertain if a camera or a recording chip was rigged to her shoes, added the spokesperson.