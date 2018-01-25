ICI continues to show steady performance

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Board of Directors of ICI Pakistan Limited announced the Company’s financial results for the quarter and six months ended December 31, 2017. ICI Pakistan Limited continues to show steady performance, while actively pursuing new avenues for growth and development including capacity expansion projects, new manufacturing facilities and new partnerships.

Net turnover for the six month period under review, at PKR 23,177 million, increased by 18% compared to the SPLY, as all Businesses continue along their growth trajectory. The Polyester and Life Sciences Businesses were the major contributors, with growth of 24% and 32% respectively. Improved performances in the Soda Ash and Chemicals & Agri Sciences Businesses also increased net turnover by 3% and 12% respectively.

The Company’s operating result over the six months at PKR 2,058 million is higher by 6% compared to the SPLY, mainly due to improved performances in the Polyester and Life Sciences Businesses. Unconsolidated profit after tax for the six-month period, at PKR 1,463 million, is 5% lower than the same period last year (SPLY). This is mainly due to a higher exchange loss of PKR 238 million caused by the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, coupled with lower dividend of PKR 210 million from the Company’s subsidiary and associate as compared to the same period last year. Subsequently, earnings per share (EPS) for the six-month period is PKR 15.84.

An interim cash dividend for the year ending June 30, 2018, at the rate of 80% i.e. PKR 8/- per share of PKR 10/- has been declared by the Board of Directors. Alongside the sound performance of the Businesses for the half year, a number of projects are currently underway, demonstrating the Company’s growth aspirations.

In the Soda Ash Business, phase one of a capacity expansion project is in its final stages. Post commissioning, an additional 75,000 tons per annum will be added to the existing capacity of 350,000 tons per annum of the Soda Ash plant.

In the Chemicals & Agri Sciences Business, the ongoing project to set up a Masterbatch manufacturing facility is also progressing as per plan. This project will considerably enhance the Business’s product portfolio.