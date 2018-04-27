ICI announces financial results

Karachi

The Board of Directors of ICI Pakistan Limited has announced the Company’s financial results for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2018.

ICI Pakistan Limited continues to show steady financial results in line with the Company’s aspirations and objectives. Unconsolidated Profit after Tax (PAT) for the quarter at PKR 1,002 million is 16% higher than the same period last year (SPLY), driven mainly by strong operating performance. During the nine month period under review, the Company achieved a PAT of PKR 2,465 million which is 3% higher than the SPLY.—PR