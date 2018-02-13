ICI announces capacity expansion at Soda Ash Plant

Additional capacity of 75,000 tons per annum comes online

Staff Reporter

Karachi

ICI Pakistan Limited is pleased to announce the successful commissioning and commencement of operations of Phase 1 of the 150,000 tons per annum (TPA) expansion project, at its Soda Ash manufacturing facility in Khewra.

Subsequent to the addition of this 75,000 TPA expansion in Phase 1, the nameplate capacity of the Soda Ash plant now stands at 425,000 tons per annum.

Chief Executive ICI Pakistan Limited, Asif Jooma, remarked on the occasion, “This capacity expansion is a significant step forward for ICI Pakistan Limited, as it enables the Company to support Pakistan’s domestic industry in achieving greater self-reliance for its raw material needs. This will benefit the economy by both reducing import costs and earning valuable foreign exchange for the country through increased exports.”

Jooma went on to add, “In addition to making increased quantities of soda ash available in the domestic market, this capacity expansion also allows the Company’s Soda Ash Business to widen its regional footprint, whilst also further enhancing its domestic market share.

This expansion project exemplifies ICI Pakistan Limited’s ongoing pursuit of growth for the benefit of our stakeholders and customers, in line with our brand promise of Cultivating Growth.”