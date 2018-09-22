Ice drug in Pakistan

Drug addiction is basically a chronic disease affecting the brain, heart and other parts of thebody. Youngster start taking drugs at teen age and the first step of addiction to drugs is smoking. Drugs affect different people in different ways.

One person can take and abuse drugs, yet never become addicted, while another merely has one experience and is immediately hooked. It can be said that dugs addiction is just a state of mind. Drug addiction is often overshadowed by many of the country’s other human development problems, such as poverty, illiteracy and lack of awareness and basic health care centres. But the fact is that drug addiction is rapidly growing among the youth of Pakistan.

I chose this topic because I think it is necessary for today’s society which is taken over by the curse of drugs, mostly high school and university students are involved in it. This is the main reason that today youths are distracted from their ambitions, and due to it today Pakistan, even after 71 years of independence, is the third world country. One of the reasons is that some people who want to quit but due to the lack of health care centre, they are unable to quit. Some people also involve in illegal activities to take drugs because they are not financially strong.

Unless serious measures are taken now, the very future of a large chunk of today’s youth will be severely compromised. The problem of drug addiction is too real and serious to be ignored. The governments need to involve communities and media in highlighting the perils associated with the drug addiction. Media has a responsibility to highlight such issues with a view to educating people and building a consensus among them to forge a united stand against such scourges.

MAHEEN YOUSUF

Karachi

