Ice is a chemical drug that is easily available in the form of white crystals; ice-drug among youngsters has increased exponentially. The curse of ice is growing rapidly. The university going students are getting addicted to ice-drug, it is being used to get rid of mental troubles, burdens, anxiety and depression, usually in posh areas of Karachi. Ice-drug stimulate the brain, keeps the person distracted from lethargy and lead to hallucinations. Many people have become dependent on it and too many have died as a result if abusers of ice-drug doesn’t get drugs then they commit suicide.

Ice-drug is smuggled from Balochistan into Karachi and online supply is arranged through social media groups. If we really want to break this chain, then University Administrations should take serious steps to make the premises smoke-free zones, foster awareness among the youth through different awareness programs and parents should take care of their children and their activities, otherwise the society would face drastic consequences.

AYESHA KHAN ANSARI

Karachi

