ICCI wants new govt to control non-development expenditures for economic revival

ISLAMABAD : Karim Aziz Malik Vice President, Malik Sohail Hussain Chief Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry and Ajmal Baloch President, Markazi Amjuman-e-Tijaran Pakistan visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and held a meeting with Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President, ICCI to discuss the issue of promulgation of a new rent control act in Islamabad. Khalid Chaudhry, Dildar Abbasi, Ch. Mazhar and Syed Asad Haider were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that newly elected MNA and in-waiting Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar during his election campaign had assured the business community that if his party was voted to power, he would work for early promulgation of new rent act in Islamabad and hoped that he would take measures to translate his assurance into reality. He stressed that the new government should ensure enactment of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad within its first 100 days.

Karim Aziz Malik, Vice President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran said that PTI has now got the opportunity of forming new government and serve the nation. They urged that it should focus on controlling non-developmental expenditures in order to save money for economic revival of the country.

Khalid Chaudhry former Senior Vice President ICCI said that due to the absence of rent control act, Islamabad has become the costlier city in Pakistan due to which it has become difficult for a middle class person to take property on rent in the federal capital. He stressed that the new government should address this issue on priority basis to resolve this longstanding issue of traders and to provide them relief

