ICCI urges Govt to waive off rent of small traders

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tahir Abbasi, on Tuesday said businesses have been ruined due to coronavirus and lockdown was still going on in different areas of Islamabad.

He said the situation has sent small traders to the point of starvation, and urged the government either waive off six-month rent of small traders or pay it on its own as it has paid the electricity bills of businesses.

He expressed these views while talking to Malik Rab Nawaz, President, Traders Welfare Association Jinnah Supermarket, Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry, Secretary Traders Action Committee.