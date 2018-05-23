ICCI urges govt to give Hajj quota to all, not only old promoters

ISLAMABAD : President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sheikh Amir Waheed has said that the government has reportedly given Hajj quota to only old promoters due to which the other promoters are feeling deprived and called upon the government to give Hajj quota for Hajj 2018 to more promoters so that they could also serve the Hajjis.

Addressing the meeting of ICCI Religious Affairs Committee chaired Chairman Committee Huzoor ul Islam here on Wednesday, Sheikh Amir Waheed said that many Hajjis had applied for two years consecutively to perform Hajj under government quota, but could not be successful in Hajj balloting. He stressed that government should devise a new Hajj policy to send all such Hajjis in 3rd year under government quota so that they could perform Hajj.

Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Huzoor ul Islam, Chairman ICCI Religious Affairs Committee also spoke at the occasion and called upon the Ministry of Religious Affairs to give specific Hajj quota to ICCI so that its members could perform Hajj every year.

They appreciated the good services of Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs as during his tenure, lot of improvements were made in arrangements for Hajjis in Saudi Arabia. They hoped that boarding/lodging arrangements would be further improved in future to facilitate the Hajjis.