ICCI urges govt to focus on marble industry

Islamabad

Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Rafat Farid has called upon the government to focus on marble industry, which has great potential to promote exports and transform Pakistan into a fast growing economy.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of local marble industry led by Muhammad Shakeel Munir, former Chairman All Pakistan Marble Industries Association which called on him here on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised Mian Abdul Sami, Farukh Majeed, Mian Irfan, Khalid Mian, Arif Butt and Naeem Mughal. Vice President ICCI Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, Baser Daud, Sheikh Amir Waheed, M. Naveed Malik, Mehmood Warraich and others were also present at the occasion.

Rafat Farid said that all provinces of Pakistan including Baluchistan and KP have huge deposits of marble and granite. However, lack of new technology was forcing marble industry to use old quarrying methods due to which the standard quarry wastage in Pakistan was up to 73 percent of the gross produce. He stressed upon the government to cooperate with marble industry in introducing latest technology & machinery for promoting mechanized mining in the country.

Vice President ICCI Iftikhar Anwar Sethi said that global market for marble and granite was estimated at over $62 billion, but Pakistan’s share in it was below one percent. He urged that government should allow duty free import of marble machinery that would help marble industry to upgrade itself and compete more effectively in international market.

Speaking at the occasion, former chairman All Pakistan Marble Industries Association, Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that China was importing raw marble and granite from Pakistan and after processing & value addition was earning huge profits.

He said that quantum of marble and granite exports could be increased manifolds by establishing marble industrial parks in collaboration with China under CPEC. Shakeel Munir further said that industrial parks will bring the cost effective cutting, blasting and finishing technology in Pakistan that will enhance the competitive edge of the industry and improve our exports significantly.—INP

