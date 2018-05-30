ICCI to hold BoC in Istanbul

Islamabad

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosted an Iftar Dinner at his residence which was attended by Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul. M. Naveed Malik Senior Vice President ICCI, M. Shakeel Munir, Sheikh Abdul Waheed and others were also present in the Iftar dinner.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry informed the Turkish Ambassador that ICCI would organize a Business Opportunities Conference-BoC and Award Ceremony at Istanbul, Turkey, on June 27-28, 2018 which was aimed at further improving bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey. He said a delegation of about 400 persons of ICCI would attend the BoC and hold B2B meetings with Turkish counterparts to explore new areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries. Sheikh Amir Waheed said that ICCI would also hold award ceremony on June 28, 2018 at Istanbul to recognize the contribution of top performing businesses in exports, trade and other fields. He said high dignitaries and businessmen have been invited to the award ceremony so that they could see the potential of Pakistan’s private sector and explore business matchmakings with them. He stressed that Turkish Embassy should fully cooperate with ICCI in successful holding of these events.—INP