ICCI thanks govt for restoring old gas tariff for Tandoors

Islamabad

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has thanked Asad Umar Federal Minister for Finance and SNGLP management for accepting the request of Chamber and restoring the old gas tariff for Tandoor businesses. He said that business friendly steps of the government, especially for small businesses would facilitate the growth of such businesses and pave way for sustainable economic growth of the country.

He said this while talking to a delegation of General Nanby Association, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its President Fazal Karim Abbasi and thanked the ICCI Office Bearers for their support in restoring old gas tariff for Tandoors. Haji Pervaiz Senior Vice President, Sardar Altaf Hussain General Secretary, Hajji Muhammad Sabir Chairman, Sardar Mazhar Joint Secretary and others were in the delegation. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion.

Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that government in September 2018 had increased gas tariff according to which gas sale price for Tandoors was also raised from Rs.700 MMBTU to Rs.980 MMBTU showing an increase of 40 percent in one go. They said that Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in its meeting held in November 2018 under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Asad Umar had decided to withdraw the increase in gas prices for Tandoors and allow them to pay their gas bills on the previously applicable rates so that price of Roti/Naan may not go up. However, despite the ECC decision, Tandoors were receiving gas bills on new price due to which the business of this sector was badly suffering. They said that ICCI had taken up this issue with Finance Minister and SNGPL as a result of which the old gas price for Tandoors have been restored, which was a laudable decision. They hoped that the government would resolve other issues of small traders with the same spirit in future as well.

Speaking at the occasion, Fazal Karim Abbasi President and Sardar Altaf Hussain General Secretary, General Naanby Association, Islamabad thanked the ICCI Office Bearers for their cooperation and support in resolving an important issue of Tandoors. They said that ICCI role has saved the Tandoors business from further troubles. They said that labor class and common men were purchasing Roti and Naan from Tandoors and restoration of old gas tariff has also saved them from inflated price of Roti/Naan.—INP

