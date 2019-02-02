ICCI shows concerns over 25bps hike in SBP’s policy rate

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has shown concerns over 25 basis points increase in the benchmark interest rate by State Bank of Pakistan as it would enhance credit cost for private sector, give further rise to inflation and affect the growth of economy.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that SBP has made sixth consecutive increase in the policy rate taking it to peak level which was not in the interest of business activities. He said that SBP policy rate was 6 percent in January 2018 which has now gone up to 10.5 percent showing a cumulative increase of 4.5 percent in one year that would take a toll on business activities.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that economy of Pakistan was confronted with many challenges and the best option to revive the economy was to provide cheap credit to private sector for expansion and growth of business ventures. He said that perhaps government was trying to fulfill the conditions of IMF by enhancing policy rate. However, he cautioned that IMF conditions have never benefited our people or the economy. He stressed that government should follow an easy monetary policy to crowed in private sector for banking credit. He emphasized that before taking such harsh measures, government should take private sector on board to formulate a joint strategy for steering the economy out of troubled waters.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp