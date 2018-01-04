ICCI for promoting academia-industry linkages

ISLAMABAD : The developed world has achieved phenomenal economic growth by promoting academia-industry linkages, therefore, private sector and universities should join hands to promote this model in our country that was imperative to make Pakistan one of the top ranked economies of the world.

This was stressed by Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while addressing the students of NUST University who visited Chamber House led by Dr. Sofia Baig and Ms. Nida Maqbool, Assistant Professors of NUST.

He advised the students to focus on applied research that was badly needed to resolve the key issues of the industry. He also stressed upon the universities to give students more opportunities of academic research that could be applied effectively to resolve the real world problems.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that over 60 percent population of our country was comprised of youth and thousands of youngsters were entering job market every year, but our public and private sectors have not the capacity to absorb them in jobs. He said that to cope with the issue of rising unemployment, universities should focus on creating entrepreneurial culture among their students that would enable them to become job creators instead of job seekers.

Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President ICCI provided many tips to the students on how to start new business ventures and become successful entrepreneurs. He said hard work, honesty, dedication and commitment were the golden principles that ensured success in every profession including entrepreneurship. He also lauded the initiative of NUST University for providing students an opportunity to interact with businessmen and learn from their experience to improve their career prospects and emerge as future business leaders. He hoped that such interactions would equip the students with required skills to launch successful startups.

At the occasion, a detailed presentation was given to the students about the role and functioning of ICCI and how it was promoting the interests of business community.

Dr. Sofia Baig and Ms. Nida Maqbool, Assistant Professors, NUST thanked ICCI for hosting students and hoped that such interactions would enhance the entrepreneurship skills in students and encourage them towards entrepreneurial career. Students asked many questions about different aspects of business and were provided detailed answers to their satisfaction.

Orignally published by NNI