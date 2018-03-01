ICCI organizes forum to promote trade with African countries

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)organized a “Look Africa” Trade Forum aimed at exploring new avenues for promoting trade and exports to African countries. The diplomats of Nigeria, Kenya, Libya, Sudan, Tunisia, Mauritius, and Egypt attended the trade forum, according to a press release issued by ICCI here Wednesday. Maria Kazi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Khalid Rasul, Director, TDAP were also present on the occasion. Addressing the Trade Forum, ICCI President, Sheikh Amir Waheed said that 54 African countries were a market of over 1 billion people with huge potential for Pakistan to promote trade and exports. He urged that government for sponsoring trade delegations to African region to explore new avenues of trade with it. He said that total trade volume of Africa was around $ 1 trillion, but Pakistan’s total trade with it was only 3 billion, which was negligible. He emphasized the government to provide incentives to private sector for organizing exhibitions in African countries to introduce more Pakistani products in the region. He said Pakistan has resident missions in only 15 African countries and stressed the need for opening its missions in all major African countries that would help in improving trade and economic relations with the region.—APP