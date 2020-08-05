ICCI observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ to express solidarity with people of IIOJ&K

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad chamber of commerce and Industry on Wednesday observed Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K). For this purpose, a ceremony was held at ICCI. At this occasion, a rally was taken out led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari to express solidarity with Kashmiri people that ended at Chamber House and participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed strongly condemned the India’s annexation of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) on Aug 5 last year by revoking the articles 370 and 35A of its constitution and termed it a totally illegal move to abolish the special status of Occupied Kashmir and rights and privileges of Kashmiri people.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that the aggressive approach of current Indian leadership was the biggest stumbling block in achieving sustainable economic development in South Asia as the Indian move has put the peace and stability of the region at stake by depriving the people of IOJ&K of their right to self-determination. He emphasized that the resolution of 73-year old Kashmir dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions was the key to bring economic progress and prosperity to this region.

He said that without resolving the burning issue of IOJ&K, South Asia would not be able to unlock its actual economic potential for improving and uplifting the living standard of its people. He appreciated the government move to unveil a new political map of Pakistan, which showed Occupied Kashmir as part of Pakistan and said that business community fully supported this initiative. He also lauded the efforts of armed forces of Pakistan for defending the country and said that business community would always stand with them for the defence of our beloved country.