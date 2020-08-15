ICCI, NUST discuss promotion of academia-industry linkages

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad chamber of commerce & industry along with Malik Sohail Hussain, Chief coordinator UBG FPCCI called on Lieutenant General Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retired) Rector, NUST university and discussed with him the importance of strong industry-academia linkages for commercialization of innovative business ideas of students in order to improve the industrial development and economic growth of the country.

Admiral Dr. Nassar Ikram HI(M), (Retired) Pro-Rector (Research, Innovation and Commercialization) NUST was also present at the occasion. Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that in this age of knowledge economy where technologies were growing rapidly, industries were increasingly relying on technology based solutions of their various problems.

He said that universities being the hub of research & development activities should play enhanced role in finding out innovative solutions of the key issues of industry and the society at large.

He emphasized that universities should focus on applied research to accelerate industrial development.

He said that over 60 percent population of Pakistan was comprised of youth.