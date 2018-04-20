ICCI, MCI discuss to set up Metropolitan Commerce Unit

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor Islamabad visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and discussed the possibilities of setting up a Metropolitan Commerce Unit (MCU) that would help in planning for better economic development of the city.

Sheikh Amir Waheed President, Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI and representative of Police Research Institute of Market Economy (Prime) were present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that developed countries achieved better economic growth by developing strong local governments and Pakistan should also focus on strengthening the local governments to resolve problems of people and achieve sustainable growth.

He lauded the proposal of ICCI for establishing Metropolitan Commerce Unit in collaboration with MCI and said that concept paper of the proposal should be shared so that MCI could consider signing MoU with ICCI for execution of the proposal.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry in his welcome address said that metropolitan cities were driving innovation resilience and business expansion in modern economies and Pakistan should also focus on better development of metropolitan cities. He said proposed Metropolitan Commerce Unit would generate data and information on key sectors of the local economy that would help MCI in better planning and facilitating flow of trade and investment in the city.

Chief Operating Officer Ayesha Bilal said that Pakistan needed out of the box solutions to create a metropolitan-based economic governance model and added that establishment Metropolitan Commerce Unit (MCU) would be a positive step in that direction. They assured that Prime would provide all sorts of technical support to make MCU a successful model for city development.