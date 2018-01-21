ICCI lauds social safety projects initiated by PBM

Islamabad

Business community here on Saturday lauded the services of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) for initiating several projects of social safety for the vulnerable and under privileged segments of the society.

They appreciated the PBM for running some valuable projects to provide various social safety services to orphans, widows, disabled and other needy persons.

Senior Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Naveed along with former President ICCI Baser Daud, called on Managing Director PBM Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh and lauded his valuable services for the nation.

He said it was laudable that the PBM had established hundreds of vocational schools for women empowerment and national centers for rehabilitation of child labor to provide free education.

He said under the leadership of Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, the PBM was taking good initiatives for poverty alleviation from the country by providing various social safety net services to vulnerable and under-privileged people.

He said it was encouraging that the PBM had promoted transparency, efficiency and accessibility in the PBM by introducing IT integrated system and e-governance that had greatly facilitated the needy people including those in need of urgent medical treatment.

He said the PBM was disbursing a huge sum of money to the needy persons including cancer patients which was highly laudable.

He hoped that under the dynamic leadership of Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, the PBM would launch many new projects for the welfare of needy and deserving persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Baser Daud appreciated the role of Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh for bringing innovation and transparency in the PBM and said it was encouraging that the government had appointed a dynamic and highly qualified professional from the private sector to lead the Mal.

He said the PBM was playing a vital role in combating poverty and stressed that all well-to-do people should extend maximum cooperation and support to the PBM so that it could work more effectively to uplift the people from poverty and enable them to play a constructive role in our society.—APP