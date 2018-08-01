ICCI lauds good performance of ICT Police

ISLAMABAD : Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said that due to good efforts of ICT police, ratio of crimes was low in the federal capital as compared to other major cities of the country, which was laudable.

He said this while talking to Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi, SP City Islamabad during his visit to Chamber House.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that ICT Police had installed over 1800 cameras in Islamabad under safe city project which greatly helped in improving security arrangements and law & order situation in the city. However, he said that currently over 500 of these cameras were dysfunctional and stressed that ICT Police should immediately set right all faulty cameras that would help in further improving security in the city.

Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry assured that ICCI would extend full cooperation to ICT police in its efforts aimed at improving security arrangements in markets and commercial centers in Islamabad. Thhey were of the view that if police have any complaint against any trader, it should first take ICCI on board for resolving issues with joint efforts.

Speaking at the occasion, Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi, SP City Islamabad said that the business community was playing important role in the economic development of the country and ICT police would take all possible measures for providing them a safe and secure environment for growth of business activities. He said ICT police would develop close coordination with ICCI to further improve security arrangements in markets and business centers. Both sides discussed many areas of mutual collaboration for achieving common goals.

Asher Hafeez Executive Member ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry, Sai fur Rehman and Ch. Mazhar Hussain were also present at the occasion.

