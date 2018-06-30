ICCI lauded for holding successful conference in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD : The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday felicitated ICCI for successfully organising a conference in Turkey.

The two-day “Emerging Pakistan Business Opportunities Conference and Award Ceremony in Istanbul was attended by four hundred entrepreneurs from Pakistan under the umbrella of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce which is highly laudable, it said.

The Pakistan delegation held B2B meetings with Turkish counterparts and highlighted investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan which strengthened the linkages between the private sectors both brotherly countries, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, Acting President FPCCI.

The high-profile delegation was headed by Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI while it included Chairman of Founder Group of ICCI Zubair Ahmed Malik, former presidents of ICCI Tariq Sadiq, Khalid Jaweed, Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Coordination of FPCCI Malik Sohail, representatives of various business associations and individuals.

The conference provided a unique platform to the private sectors of both countries to interact and explore new avenues of business collaboration with each other in areas of mutual interest, said Atif Ikram Sheikh.

Pakistani businessmen interacted with key decision makers from across the energy, technology, textile, automotive and environmental supply chain which will lead to improved trade and investment, he added.

The Acting President of the FPCCI noted that the actual potential for economic cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey has not been fully tapped despite close ties, cultural similarities, matching economic structures for which more such events packed with a wealth of information should be organized.

These events also provide an excellent forum to promote capabilities, products and services of different companies representing various interests.