ICCI holds reception in honor of winner of Gothia Cup in China

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a reception in honor of winner of Islamabad Football Association (IFA) soccer team that had won the Gothia Cup China Under-18 Football Tournament 2017 after defeating hot favorites Zhaoqing Lixun FC, China in the final played at Shanyang, China last year.

IFA President Saleem Chaudhry, Secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, Team Manager Syed Tanveer, Coach Muhammad Zaman, Team Captain Abdullah Shah, team players, Secretary Information of Pakistan Football Federation Rana Tanveer and ohers were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry congratulated IFA soccer team for winning Gothia Cup which showed that Pakistan has great talent of football.

He said government should declare football as an industry for its better development. He emphasized that CDA should develop more football grounds in Islamabad to facilitate its better growth.

Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President ICCI thanked IFA soccer team for visiting ICCI. He said those nations achieve better development that focused on promoting sports in youth. He assured that ICCI Sports Committee will cooperate with IFA in promoting football in the region.

Chaudhry, President, Islamabad Football Association said that IFA soccer team went China on self-finance basis as no one had sponsored it.

He urged that corporate and private sectors should patronize sports activities in the country including football. He said FIFA had put ban on Pakistan Football Federation for the last 3 years due to which our football players could not go abroad.

He said 50 football clubs were registered with IFA while 10 academies were working under its patronage to promote football talent in the region. He said about 5000 football players were playing in Islamabad current.

He said during next 2-3 months a professional football league would he held in Islamabad in which 8-10 teams would participate including some international players. Abdullah Shah, Captain of IFA soccer team said that 56 teams had participated in the Gothia Cup and Pakistan won the tournament by defeating India, Ethiopia, Balgladesh, China and others in the tournament.

Nasir Chaudhry Chairman ICCI Sports Committee, Rana Tanveer Ahmed Information Secretary Pakistan Football Federation, Baser Daud, Ashfaq Chatha, Sheikh Abdul Waheed and others also spoke at the occasion and congratulated the winner of Gothia Cup 2017.