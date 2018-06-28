ICCI holds business opportunities conference at Istanbul, Turkey

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry held “Emerging Pakistan Business Opportunities Conference” (BoC) at Istanbul, Turkey.

A delegation of 400 entrepreneurs from Pakistan led by Sheikh Amir Waheed, President ICCI attended the Conference. Hasan Ali Cesur, President ASKON, Atilla Demir Yerlikaya President Turkish Pakistan Business Council, Bilal Khan Pasha Counsel General of Pakistan in Istanbul, M. Naveed Malik Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Zubair A. Malik Chairman Founder Group and large number of business community of Turkey were present at the occasion.

In his welcome address, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan and Turkey were enjoying historical friendly relations that should be transformed into growing trade and economic relations. He said that the purpose of organizing Emerging Pakistan Business

Opportunities Conference by ICCI in Turkey was to provide a platform to the business community of both countries to interact, hold B2B meetings and explore new areas of mutual cooperation.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey have great potential to collaborate in many areas and such events should be organized in both countries reciprocally on regular basis to develop strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries. He said that frequent interactions between the private sectors of Pakistan and Turkey would contribute effectively towards strengthening business relations between both countries. He hoped that the Business

Opportunities Conference by ICCI in Turkey would start a new chapter of flourishing trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Turkey. He also invited the Turkish businessmen to visit Pakistan and explore prospects of JVs and investment in CPEC and other sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

Sheikh Amir Waheed appreciated the efforts of Bilal Khan Pasha, Pakistan Consul General in Istanbul and his team for extending full support and cooperation to ICCI in organizing BoC successfully in Turkeyand hoped that he would extend similar support in such future initiatives.

Speaking at the occasion, Hasan Ali Cesur President ASKON and Atilla Demir Yerlikaya President Turkish Pakistan Business Council also spoke at the occasion and appreciated the initiative of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for organizing Emerging Pakistan Business Opportunities Conference in Turkey. They said the event has provided an excellent opportunity to the entrepreneurs of both countries to meet with each other and discuss the possibilities of business partnerships. Bilal Khan Pasha, Pakistan Consul General in Istanbul lauded ICCI for holding business conference in Turkey as it enabled the businessmen of both countries to hold mutual meetings and explore the areas that offered them good prospects for business collaborations.

The Chamber on second day would hold ICCI Achievement Awards Ceremony in Istanbul in which the companies of Pakistan showing top performance in respective business fields would receive awards.