ICCI greets Ejaz Abbasi over assuming charge as VP in FPCCI Capital Office

Islamabad

President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Moughal, Senior Vice President Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi have congratulated former president ICCI Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, over assuming charge as Vice President in FPCCI Capital Office.

They also congratulated Abdul Waheed and Baqar Ali on assuming charge as Vice Presidents FPCCI Capital Office. They hoped that the newly elected Vice Presidents would play effective role from the platform of FPCCI for resolving the key issues of business community of the region.

President of ICCI Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that Muhammad Ejaz Abbas had rendered useful services for the business community of Islamabad as former President ICCI and hoped that he would play effective role as Vice President FPCCI in resolving major issues of trade and industry of the region.

He said Pakistan’s economy was facing many challenges as according to the SBP data, Pakistan’s forex reserves have tumbled down to US$13,837.8 million by 28th December 2018 out of which net SBP reserves were US$7,287.5 million and net reserves with banks were US$6,550.3 million. —INP

