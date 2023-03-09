ICCI for women empowerment for sustainable economic growth

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday celebrated the International Women’s Day to highlight the role of women in the economic development of the country.

Honorary President ICCI Parveen Khan Durrani, chaired the event and the theme of the event was “Empowered Women – Progressive Nation”, said a press release issued here.

She was made Honorary President of ICCI for one day in commensurate with the importance of International Women’s Day. Speaking at the occasion, Parveen Khan Durrani said that women account for half of our total population but only 20 percent of them are participating in the formal economy.—APP